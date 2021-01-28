Tampa Bay Area Leaders Discuss Super Bowl 55's Long-Term Local ImpactOfficials with Tampa Bay's Super Bowl committee are teaming up with the Buccaneers to help support the youth in the Bay Area. The initiative Forever 55 is a long term effort it will be carried out by the players and staff with a plan to deliver health and wellness resources to build up students for future success.

Parkland School Shooting Survivor David Hogg Calls For House GOP Leader To Denounce Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneMarjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg called on Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Thursday to denounce Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is facing intense criticism for incendiary remarks as well as a viral video in which she is seen harassing Hogg.

Organizers Prepare For The Super Bowl Experience To OpenOrganizers are making last-minute preparations for the Super Bowl Experience that starts Friday. They're also asking people to follow the health protocols they have in place to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.