ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A federal judge sentenced Former DeKalb County Sergeant Claude Goines, 35, of Lilburn, to prison sentenced to two years, six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for running a fake credit card and ID lab.
Goines operated a carding lab where he manufactured fraudulent credit cards and driver’s licenses while he was on a work release program related to an earlier fraud conviction.
“Identity theft and credit card fraud has become an all-too-common problem,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “The actions of thieves like Goines can severely damage citizens’ lives and credit. In some cases, it can take years to repair. We encourage all citizens to monitor their credit for any suspicious activity, and if they find any, to contact law enforcement immediately.”
According to U.S. Attorney Christine, the charges and other information presented in court:
- Claude Goines is a former detention officer at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in Decatur, Georgia, where he rose to the rank of sergeant
- While he was on a work release program related to an earlier fraud conviction, Goines operated a carding lab where he manufactured fraudulent credit cards and driver’s licenses
- When federal agents executed a search of the lab, Goines was present while counterfeit cards were being produced.
- The lab contained multiple laptops, USB storage devices, cell phones, printers, blank card stock, security holograms for driver’s licenses of several U.S. states, two handguns, and other related items.
- Goines imported fraudulent holograms to be used with the fake Georgia driver’s licenses he produced.
Claude Goines was convicted on these charges on October 28, 2020, after he pleaded guilty to charges of access device fraud and possession of device-making equipment.