DEKALB COUNTY, GA. (CW69 News at 10) — Anyone concerned about their outstanding domestic violence or felony warrants in DeKalb County had more reasons to worry on January 26, 2021. Law enforcement officers were on a mission called Operation Fugitives 2021, arresting several suspects.

“It is a multi-jurisdiction operation that consisted of multiple agencies within DeKalb County,” said Chief Deputy Randy Akies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The agencies included the Sheriff’s and Marshals’ Offices, the DeKalb County, Brookhaven and Chamblee Police Departments and the DeKalb Probation Office. The DeKalb County and Brookhaven Police K-9 Units also assisted. “Without those agencies, this task force would not have been possible,” Akies said.

The goal of the task force is to create safe home environments and protect citizens. Sixty officers went to 155 homes, knocking on doors and taking individuals into custody. Not all door knocks were answered, and not all suspects were home.

Officers were also glad to help anyone caught with their pants down. They found one suspect in a car with a female. He exited the vehicle wrapped in a blanket, and officers helped him get dressed.

The Sheriff’s Office says they cleared 44 outstanding warrants and made 25 arrests. “We’re going to continue to focus on those individuals who commit domestic violence crimes and making sure that they remain in custody as long as possible,” Akies said.

For those not in custody yet, authorities said to expect to see more operations to bring them to justice.