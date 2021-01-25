TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Monday morning, leaders from all over the Tampa Bay area joined together to talk about Super Bowl plans over the next two weeks and how to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

Jane Castor, Tampa Mayor, says most Super Bowl-related events over the next couple weeks will be held outside to allow for social distancing, but she says she’s also encouraging everyone to take personal responsibility of their health.

Frank Hibbard, Clearwater Mayor, says “Well Cinderella is a fairytale. The Bucs being in the Super Bowl in Tampa, is not.”

Residents in the Tampa Bay area are more excited than ever before for the Super Bowl.

Mike Thompson, Tampa native, says “I did not think I would live to see this day.”

Kristin Kujak, St. Pete resident, says “So excited! I have no other words.”

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won against the Green Bay Packers and officially made it into the Super Bowl on Sunday, local leaders say they are overjoyed.

Castor, says “Tampa Bay is going to dance like we have never danced before! Go Bucs!”

With the celebration comes planning to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We’re going to have our marine patrol out, our bike squads out. We’re going to have our mountain patrol. We’re going to have eyes in the sky, we’re going to have our canine units out, our paramedics, fire fighters. Everyone coming together,” said Castor.

Castor says even though the Super Bowl is something to celebrate, the pandemic needs to stay in focus.

“It may not affect you personally, because you’re young and healthy, but you can take it home to individuals that it may be a death sentence,” said Castor.

The Tampa Bay area will be enforcing the mask mandate and people will be advised to stand six feet apart during all Super Bowl events.

Rick Kriseman, St. Petersburg Mayor, says “Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tampa, we take it seriously so you can feel comfortable coming here.”

Despite the pandemic, Rob Higgins with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission says the timing of the Super Bowl couldn’t be better.

“From a stand-point economically, this will be the most hotel rooms nights that we’ve seen since the pandemic started. From an airline traveler stand-point, it’s already more than double what it’s been on average recently,” said Higgins.

Thompson says the most important advantage to the Super Bowl is the happiness it will bring.

“Anything to lift people’s spirits, give people a sense of community that’s been lacking because we haven’t been able to get physically together,” said Thompson.

The NFL Super Bowl experience starts Friday on Tampa’s Riverwalk. It will feature out door bars, food and activities.