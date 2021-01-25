Tampa Bay Leaders Talk About Super Bowl Plans Amid The PandemicLeaders from all over the Tampa Bay area talk about Super Bowl plans over the next two weeks and how to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Super Bowl LV: Familiar Territory For Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes, But Both Have Eyes On What It Will Mean For Their LegaciesBrady, as the game's oldest quarterback, is heading to his 10th Super Bowl, versus Mahomes, going to his second straight - and looking to become the youngest starting quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

'I Think The Trial Is Stupid', Senator Marco Rubio Likens 2nd Impeachment Trial To Pouring Gas On A Raging FireFor the second time in a little over a year, House Impeachment Managers will march across to the Capitol to where the Senate will begin considering whether to convict Former President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors.