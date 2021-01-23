TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The NFL surprised some medical workers in Sarasota, Friday with tickets to the Super Bowl in Tampa!

Super Bowl 55 in Tampa is already shaping up to be a Super Bowl like no other. Thanks to the pandemic, the traditional celebrations and festivities that typically descend upon host cities will see a fraction of attendees to maintain social distance. While attendance to the big game is set at 20 percent capacity, the NFL has reserved 7,500 seats for healthcare workers, which includes some medical staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell surprised some medical staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital via video conference to extend a personal invite to the largest game of the year.

Many were overcome with shock and emotion and one invitee responded, “I’ve been a football fan ever since I was a kid. It’s kind of surreal. Because while I’m down there, I still know that there’ll be people up here in the hospital and my colleagues here will still be at their bedside taking care of them.”

Roger-Goodel-Inviting-Healthcare-Workers-To-Super-Bowl-LV_2 Credit: NFL | CW44 News At 10

Healthcare-Workers-Invited-To-Super-Bowl-LV_1 Credit: NFL | CW44 News At 10

Healthcare-Workers-Invited-To-Super-Bowl-LV_2 Credit: NFL | CW44 News At 10

Crews are already hard at work setting up the Super Bowl Experience in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl 55 on February 7, 2021. The interactive theme park where visitors can play games and virtually meet players will be free this year.

