HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Bar owners across the Tampa Bay area are preparing for Super-Bowl weekend. The focus for the weekend is protecting people from getting the Coronavirus, by enforcing social distancing, mask wearing, and sanitizing.

At Tampa Tap Room, at the bar, groups of people will have about three seats between them to allow for social distancing.

General manager of Pete’s Place South, Chuck Calhoun says, “Definitely has taken a hit on our business. We are hoping super bowl really brings in some money for us.”

Owner of Tampa Tap Room, Norman Haney says, “We were down by about 25%t for the year.”

Bar owners all over Tampa say the pandemic caused them to lose not only money, but customers who had become family.

“When you take the momentum out of something that’s working and been working for so long, and you take all of the customers away, trying to get people to return back again is really hard,” said Calhoun.

Now, almost a year later, business is starting to pick back up.

“Last weekend for the first time, we started seeing some people we hadn’t seen in about five or six months,” said Haney.

With the super bowl in two weeks, bar owners hope to pour a lot more drinks.

“We have live music planned, and we hope to be like everyone else. Hoping to make some money,” said Calhoun.

But with more money, comes increased cleaning to keep people safe.

“We have disinfecting wipes out. After each customer comes, we disinfect each seat. We wipe the bar. We do our own cleaning,” said Calhoun.

Both Pete’s Place South and Tampa Tap Room will be requiring everyone wear masks inside, and social distancing will be enforced.

“We follow the Hillsborough County executive order, with social distancing, masking, and the amount of people who sit at the table,” said Haney.

Calhoun, says he plans to limit his bar to half capacity super bowl weekend and take temperatures at the door. Owner of Tampa Tap Room, Norman Haney, says while the super bowl will look very different this year, he’s excited.

“All in all, it’s still a boom. It’s good advertising for Tampa,” said Haney.

Bar owners say they will continue enforcing safety precautions after Super Bowl weekend.