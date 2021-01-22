(CBS Detroit) — With the Farmers Insurance Open next week, CBS Sports will tee off its 64th consecutive year covering the PGA Tour. Torrey Pines will be the setting for the first of 20 Tour events in 2021. The illustrious list also includes the Masters and PGA Championship, along with the AT&T Pebble Beach, the Memorial Tournament and the Northern Trust.

Jim Nantz will once again anchor the network’s coverage, with lead golf analyst and six-time major winner Nick Faldo lending his expertise. The crew of analysts will also include Tour winners Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo. LPGA veteran Dottie Pepper, a 17-time winner, returns as the lead on-course reporter.

Sellers Shy takes over as the lead producer, only the third in CBS Sports’ history of golf coverage. “Last year, with all the events we did in a row, Sellers picked up the ball… at Hartford, Detroit, Minnesota and his hometown in Memphis,” says Pepper. “They were great shows, and he rallied the troops. The energy was fantastic. This isn’t anything new for Sellers. He’s produced golf all around the world.”

With Shy will come some technological enhancements to the broadcast. Among them are a persistent mini-leaderboard, a dedicated Tour rules official and live drone coverage.

“In the first hour, you may see three, four, maybe even five new ‘looks,’ according to Shy. “Viewers love the score bug on football and on basketball, and we’re attempting to make that a standard position in our golf for a mini-leaderboard.”

“We thought [the drones] worked exceptionally well during our restart,” Shy continued. “And we plan on having them on the West Coast. Needless to say, a drone flying over the 18th hole at Pebble Beach or around the cliffs at Torrey Pines is just as picturesque as we would want. So plan on seeing the drones. ”

As Sean McManus, Chairman of CBS Sports, adds, “we’re hoping to have even more eye-on-the-course commercials, so that live golf continues to be covered, even when we’re in commercial.”

The upcoming PGA Tour season is setting up to be another interesting one, with golf fans likely to have limited on-site access, at least in the near-term. There’s been some movement among the top-10 players, even as the Dustin Johnson remains the world’s top-ranked golfer. One familiar face who will miss at least the next few events is Tiger Woods. He underwent his fifth back surgery Tuesday. But the schedule of events looks to play out much like it has in the years before the pandemic.

Coverage will be available for live streaming through CBS All Access, which will become Paramount+ on March 4. Extended coverage will be accessible through CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and CBS Sports HQ.

Here’s the complete 2021 PGA Tour schedule of tournaments on CBS:

Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines Golf Course, South Course, San Diego, CA

Saturday, 1/30, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 1/31 3:00-6:30 PM

AT&T Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach Golf Links/Spyglass Hill Golf Course Pebble Beach, CA

Saturday 2/13, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 2/14, 3:00-6:30 PM

The Genesis Invitational

Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

Saturday 2/20, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 2/21, 3:00-6:30 PM

The Masters

Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Thursday, 4/8, Masters Highlights, 11:35-11:50 PM

Friday, 4/9, Masters Highlights, 11:35-11:50 PM

Saturday, 4/10, 3:00-7:00 PM

Sunday, 4/11, 2:00-7:00 PM

RBC Heritage

Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

Saturday, 4/17, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 4/18, 3:00-6:00 PM

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

Saturday, 4/24, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 4/25, 3:00-6:00 PM

Valspar Championship

Innisbrook, a Salamander Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

Saturday, 5/1, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 5/2, 3:00-6:00 PM

Wells Fargo Championship

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

Saturday, 5/8, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 5/9, 3:00-6:00 PM

AT&T Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

Saturday, 5/15, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 5/16, 3:00-6:00 PM

PGA Championship

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, SC

Saturday, 5/22, 1:00-7:00 PM

Sunday, 5/23, 1:00-7:00 PM

Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club, Ft. Worth, TX

Saturday, 5/29, 5:30–7:00 PM

Sunday, 5/30, 2:00–6:30 PM

The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

Saturday, 6/5, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 6/6, 2:30-6:00 PM

RBC Canadian Open

St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Saturday, 6/12, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 6/13, 2:30-6:00 PM

Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Saturday, 6/26, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 6/27, 3:00-6:00 PM

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

Saturday, 7/3, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 7/4, 3:00-6:00 PM

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

Saturday, 7/10, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 7/11, 3:00-6:00 PM

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

Saturday, 7/24, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 7/25, 3:00-6:00 PM

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

Saturday, 8/7, 2:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 8/8, 2:00-6:00 PM

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

Saturday, 8/14, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 8/15, 3:00-6:30 PM

THE NORTHERN TRUST

Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, NJ

Saturday, 8/21, 3:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 8/22, 2:00-6:00 PM