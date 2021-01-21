ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Those who attended an Inauguration Watch Party at Olive Bistro Meze and Wine Bar in Atlanta said there’s good reason to celebrate. They watched history unfold as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris swore into office.

“I’m almost beyond words, which never happens to me. I’m so excited about this change,” said David York, an Atlanta resident and restaurant patron.

However, not everyone is celebrating. “We just keep flipping the card. Heads or tails. We need something in the middle that’s gonna address resolution and not Black and White,” said Earl K. Marshall, another Atlanta resident.

Many restaurant owners are optimistic about what Biden could bring to the table. “He specifically said, ‘I know the restaurant industry has been hard hit, and we’ve gotta get help to them.’ So, if he does that, I will sing his name to the mountaintops,” said Olive Bistro Co-Owner Kay Masri.

Lydia Gerzel, founder of #IAMMIDTOWN, a group organized to preserve the community, said she’s also optimistic. “I truly believe that this new administration, who trusts science, will make things happen,” she said.

Many local groups, including the Upsilon Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held virtual watch parties. They celebrated their sorority sister Kamala Harris, the first woman and Black female Vice President of the United States. “It has been full circle for us, and for myself, with a Jamaican background, it’s even double an honor and a privilege,” said Nicola McIntyre, the chapter’s president. “These two make a great combination to bring about the unity that we need right now,” said Beauty Baldwin, a member of the chapter.