(CW69 News at 10) — Georgia ranks sixth in least safe state during COVID-19 according to WalletHub siting vaccination rate, hospitalization rate, and death rate as among the worst.
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across five metrics to find out what the safest states are. They looked at vaccination rate, positivity rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and transmission rate. Here is the bottom 6:
51. Arizona
50. Alabama
59. Mississippi
48. Nevada
47. South Carolina
46. Georgia
Less than one percent of the people in Georgia are vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus ranking 50. Georgia ranked 48 with hospitalization rate and 44 in death rate. Georgia also ranked 28 in positive testing and 16 transmission rates.
