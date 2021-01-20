TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – An early morning shooting from multiple suspects in multiple cars at the Truth Lounge in Tampa results in auto accidents on the Interstate.

Around 2am on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Tampa Police responded to a disturbance call at the Truth Lounge, an Adult Entertainment Club, not far from the Tampa International Airport. The occupants of multiple vehicles were observed firing guns from their cars before all fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers spotted a white Mercedes, white Dodge Charger, and a silver Lexus speeding southbound on I-275 but did not pursue the vehicles. A police helicopter was deployed.

At 2:32 AM, the Mercedes and Charger crashed at the I-4 interchange. Both drivers were taken into custody. Guns were recovered from both vehicles.

The Lexus continued to flee eastbound on I-4, monitored by the police helicopter. Officers were eventually able to stop the car in Plant City, apprehending the driver and a passenger. Guns were recovered from this car also.

There have been no reported injuries as a result of the shooting at this time. The subjects involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. I-275 southbound was closed at the interchange of I-4 as result of the crash but opened later that morning.

This case is still being investigated and CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available. Anyone who may have information that could assist investigators should contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

