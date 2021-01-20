ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Around the Georgia State Capitol and Downtown Atlanta, you’ll see lots of barricades and armed law enforcement officers. Extra safety measures are in place here and at other state capitols nationwide, one day before President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn into office and two weeks after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“We might need all the security we can get, you know, if you think about it from that perspective,” said Atlanta resident Destiny Brown, referring to the U.S. Capitol riot. “We need security you know, so I think it’s a good idea,” said Deivin Gudiel, another resident.

While some elected officials have received death threats during the election process, police say officers haven’t received any specific threats related to the inauguration. However, Lieutenant Mark Riley, a public information director with the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) says events like the U.S. Capitol riot and the Nashville bombing prompted his department to take action. “When you couple that with the intel that’s been gathered by law enforcement agencies, we don’t want to be reactive. We want to put ourselves in the position to be proactive,” Riley said. “We’ve got barricades up in certain areas, certain areas are limited to only pedestrian traffic, and it’s all for security measures.”

Those security measures include Capitol police, the Army National Guard, Atlanta police and other agencies working to ensure safety here at home. Riley says members of Georgia’s DPS are also helping with security efforts at the inauguration. He says if you see or hear something, say something, and call your local law enforcement.