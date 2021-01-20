(CBS4) – Health experts saying wearing a mask provides protection against COVID-19 both for the person wearing the mask and those around them. Now we’re hearing wearing two masks may offer even more protection.

CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida spoke about those reports in an interview on CBSN Denver.

“Specifically what we’re saying is that two masks may actually equal the protection you would get from N-95 masks, which is considered the best mask there is short of a complete respirator-type unit,” Hnida said.

He said wearing a surgical mask with a cloth mask over it does give an extra layer of protection.

“The reason for that is you do wind up getting more filtration of viral particles, it becomes more of an obstacle course for the viral particle to make its way from the air into your nose and throat and then into your lungs.”

But three masks may be going too far, since that could interfere with the ability to breathe.

He pointed out President-Elect Joe Biden has been “double-masking” for many months, as have coaches at football games in the NFL.

“Even in my own family, when we have outside contact — as limited as it may be — we double mask. So the question is, ‘Is it effective?’ The answer is, ‘Yes’ and it’s something you may want to consider.”

