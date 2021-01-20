WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A member of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has been placed under arrest for threats made regarding the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference just after 5pm on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 announcing that they were forced to arrest one of their own.

A deputy with PCSO for six and a half years, 29-year-old Peter Heneen has been arrested and charged with written

threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a 2nd degree felony in Florida. As of Tuesday evening, Heneen has not been formally booked into prison, however, he has been suspended pending termination procedures.

Sheriff Judd says the charges stem from a private Facebook message conversation between Heneen and another PCSO officer which occurred the evening of January 6, 2021 following the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Haneen had written multiple messages laced with profanity, violence and threats regarding the US Capitol, the FBI, and tyrants among other figures. In the messages, the other officer seemingly attempted to talk Heneen out of threats he made, but to no success.

Further details are to be released regarding this case, CW44 News At 10 will provide them as the become available.

