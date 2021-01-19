TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Tampa man is hospitalized after being shot by a Tampa Police Officer Monday evening after reports of a man in the area banging on doors and holding something behind his back. Tampa Police have released the combined Ring and Body Cam footage of the incident.

According to authorities, Tampa Police were called to the Bowery Bayside apartment complex, South of Gandy Boulevard on Monday night for the report of an unknown male subject who was banging on doors while holding something behind his back and yelling incoherently.

After making the initial call, the complainant reviewed her security video and saw the subject was armed with a gun. She called the Tampa Police Communications Center again to provide this critical information, which was then immediately shared with officers who were responding to the scene.

Assistant Tampa Police Chief Delgado made a statement regarding the incident:

At 10:19 PM, officers arrived at the complex to speak with the complainant and review her video. One officer recognized the suspect, 28-year-old Jeremy D. Liwag from previous encounters. Officers then went to Liwag’s apartment to check on his welfare. At approximately 11:37 PM, as officers were talking to Liwag, he began raising his gun toward the officers. One of the officers responded with gun fire.

Officers provided first aid and requested Tampa Fire Rescue respond. Liwag was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds to the abdomen and left bicep.

The 36-year-old officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting. The officer that fired his weapon has been with the TPD for six years. The other responding 39-year-old officer has been with TPD for thirteen years. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will conduct the primary investigation into the officer-involved shooting aspect of the event.

Liwag remains in the hospital at this time, with charges currently pending. CW44 News At 10 will provide further details as they are made available.

