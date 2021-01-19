ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Cars lined up outside the Georgia World Congress Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Volunteers with Hosea Helps, also known as Hosea Feed The Hungry, loaded them up with lots of goods.

The organization celebrated its 50th anniversary on the holiday. Volunteers reflected on Dr. King’s role in serving communities. “In order for us to continue to move forward in our communities, everybody has to play a role, and this is my role,” said Riece Bentley, a volunteer.

Tracy Pine says she and her son were homeless seven years ago, and Hosea Helps came to the rescue. “We couldn’t find anything to eat or drink, and Hosea Feed The Hungry’s van pulled around the corner and they gave us sandwiches and water,” said Pine. “If it hadn’t been for them, I don’t know what would have happened.” She was among other volunteers distributing boxes of food, blankets and other items.

CEO Elisabeth Omilami shared how her dad, Civil Rights Leader Hosea Williams, founded the organization in 1970. Williams was also Dr. King’s national field organizer.

“We have grown the organization from four holiday meals a year to year-round human services, homeless prevention, which is rent and utilities assistance and case management,” Omilami said. The group also has a medical clinic and operates a food bank. She reflected on Dr. King’s efforts. “His work in the Poor People’s Campaign and fighting the issues of poverty have been passed on to us,” she said.

Several organizations held virtual events for the holiday, and others were out in the community. Open Hand Atlanta partnered with the Repair the World to deliver meals. Open Hand Atlanta is currently looking for drivers ages 21 and up to deliver meals Monday through Friday. DeKalb County held a short tribute and food distribution.

The work continues for these organizations that serve communities every day. “We still have hungry children, we still have a horrible minimum wage,” Omilami said.

They’re urging more people to volunteer and keep Dr. King’s legacy alive.