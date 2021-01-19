PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Nearly 45,000 people are late on receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Florida Department of Health.

One doctor at Largo Medical Center suggests the main reason why people may not have received their second dose could be logistics. There may be issues with a vaccination site or not enough staff in an area. A secondary reason, he suggests could be because recipients are nervous about the possible side-effects from the second dose.

Largo Medical Center Infectious Disease Doctor, Rachel Irby, received the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last Thursday and says while it went smoothly, some people may experience some side-effects. “Before bedtime, I took 400 milligrams of Ibuprofen, slept through the night and didn’t have problems the next day.”

While she hasn’t observed the reported symptoms, Dr. Irby describes some common symptoms include, “Local arm pain, feeling tired and achy, body aches. And then some people get a low-grade fever and that’s to be expected. There are some reports that the second dose could be a little worse.” But she says the side effects aren’t too serious, adding, “They are pretty easily managed with easy things, like Tylenol and Ibuprofen.”

Dr. Irby says experiencing any of these symptoms means the vaccine is working. “Those side-effects are evidence that your immune system is doing something, and that’s part of the deal.”

After hearing the Florida Department of Health is reporting 45,000 people in the State are late on getting their second dose, Dr. Irby says another simplified reason for the delay is, “It’s more of a logistical issue that vaccinating so many people, is a challenge and it’s not going to be 100% perfect.” She says even if there are issues, such as scheduling problems or limited staffing, keeping you from getting the second dose on your appointment date, you should go as soon as you can afterwards. “Taking a day off to get the vaccine is certainly worth it compared to two weeks off to be sick.”

While disheartening to some, Dr. Irby says she believes as time goes on, that 45,000 number will go down, and people will be caught up on their vaccines.

