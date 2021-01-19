CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Citrus County health officials announce today that they will be offering COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday to the first 1,000 individuals over 65 years of age at the drive-thru clinic in Citrus County.

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 65 and older at another drive-thru clinic for the first 1,000 individuals starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Central Ridge District Park, 6905 N. Lecanto Hwy in Beverly Hills.

As DOH-Citrus awaits the launch of the statewide appointment system, the vaccines will be provided on a first come, first served basis. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office will be onsite to assist with entry into the park and taking enforcement action as necessary. Motorhomes and vehicles over 7′ will not be permitted due to height restrictions.

Each person must provide a valid ID and plan to be in Citrus County to receive their second-round shot, 28 days after their first dose.

Individuals will receive a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card that lists the date and the manufacturer for the first vaccination, as well as date the second dose is due. Individuals will also receive an appointment date, time and location to receive their second dose from DOH-Citrus. Individuals must keep the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card in order to receive their second dose from DOH-Citrus.

Only the Moderna vaccine will be given at this time. Prior to receiving the vaccine, individuals will be required to download and complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent. A Moderna Fact Sheet with information on what to expect during and after the injection will also be given before receiving the vaccine. All documents will be available on site.

Individuals are encouraged to contact their primary care provider with questions about whether they should receive the vaccine before coming to the site. After receiving the vaccination, recipients will be asked to remain on site for 15 minutes for medical monitoring.

As more vaccines become available, additional dates, locations and ways to receive the vaccine will be announced. Information regarding availability and future vaccine clinics will be shared with local media outlets, posted online here or on Twitter at @FLHealthCitrus.

