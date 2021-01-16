CW44 News At 10 – The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on January 18, 2021, marks the 26th annual day of service to celebrate the Civil Rights leader’s life. Observed each year on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service – “a day on, not a day off.”

Coretta Scott King said, “The greatest birthday gift my husband could receive is if people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds celebrated the holiday by performing individual acts of kindness through service to others.” Service breaks down barriers by bringing people from different backgrounds together and benefits those who serve: youth do better in school, seniors are healthier, families are closer and all gain fulfillment and a sense of purpose.

During his lifetime, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. worked tirelessly toward a dream of equality and opportunity for all. Recognizing the power of service to strengthen communities and achieve common goals, he challenged all citizens to help build a more perfect union and live up to the purpose and potential of America. Through his words and examples, Dr. King challenged individuals to take action and lift up their neighbors and communities through service.

Virtual and COVID–19 appropriate MLK Day service projects are being organized by a wide range of nonprofit and community organizations, educational institutions, public agencies, private businesses, and other organizations across the nation to meet important community needs. To find a way you can honor Dr. King and give back, AmericCorps invites you to visit this National Day of Service site for opportunities remotely or near you.