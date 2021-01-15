CROSS CITY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Florida man has pleaded guilty in an Idaho court to cyberstalking the victim of a heinous crime that occured in Texas in 1999.

On Thursday, Alvin Willie George, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of cyberstalking an Idaho resident and her sisters, according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis. George was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Boise on December 11, 2019. Sentencing is set for April 8, 2021, before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise.

Bizarrely, George, a resident of Cross City, Florida, approximately 50 miles West of Gainesville, did not directly know the victims.

According to court records, in December 1999, in Texas, two female children were attacked in a bedroom. During the attack both children had their throats slit. One child survived the attack, but her friend was killed. The perpetrator of these crimes was convicted.

Beginning in or around November 2016, and over the next several months, George began sending photos from the 1999 crime scene to the surviving victim and her sisters, all of whom live in Idaho. George did not know the surviving victim or her sisters, rather he researched the 1999 murder on the internet and used various Facebook accounts he created to send harassing and intimidating messages to these women, as well as threatening to rape and kill them.

The charge of cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release, per count. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

