ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – St. Petersburg police say they’ve responded to an apartment explosion this afternoon and deployed the Tampa Bomb Squad to the scene.

UPDATE #3 Thursday, January 14 at 10:48am:

The building has been released and turned back over to the management company.

UPDATE #2 Wednesday, January 13 at 9:46pm:

SPD issued a correction: Evacuated residents have not been able to return to their homes.

Tampa bomb experts determined there were still volatile chemicals in the apartment and it would not be safe for the evacuated residents to return to their apartments until they are removed.

UPDATE #1 Wednesday, January 13 at 6:52pm:

The preliminary investigation indicates that the cause of the explosion was a drug lab in the apartment. The investigation continues.

The residents in the other apartments were allowed back in their homes.