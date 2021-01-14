HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Today Hillsborough County began an aggressive new initiative to expand vaccination distribution to residents, full and part time, beyond those currently being administered at County run distribution sites. The Targeted Vaccine Area (TVA) initiative is a joint outreach effort to vaccinate seniors age 65 and older at senior homes and independent living communities throughout the county.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, and the University of South Florida College of Public Nursing, have joined Hillsborough County’s Office of Emergency Management and Department of Aging Services in this crucial mission. Soon Tampa General Hospital will also be adding resources. The effort is welcome news for those living in senior apartment homes and independent living communities who are anxious to receive a vaccine.

The program finds locations where the 65 and older population are concentrated in Hillsborough County and delivers the vaccine to them. First efforts began today at Kings Manor in Tampa. The mission will continue next at the San Lorenzo I and II communities. Currently, Hillsborough County’s Office of Emergency Management has identified 350 locations and expects the list to grow. Office of Emergency Management staff is using the state registry and sources, such as the Department of Aging Services, to identify the most optimal locations.

Reaching the identified senior apartment homes and independent living communities week to week with the vaccine will depend on the supplies that are available. Hillsborough County is in Phase I of the vaccine distribution plan as outlined and directed by the governor of Florida. Phase I is categorized by limited supply of vaccine availability and is focused on long-term care facilities (residents and staff); front-line health care workers; and persons age 65 and over. Limited availability of vaccines is anticipated over the next several weeks.

