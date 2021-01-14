POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Polk County officials announced Thursday that their COVID-19 Vaccine portal is open and taking reservations for those that are 65 and older.

For those who wish to be inoculated once vaccine becomes available, officials ask you register through the online portal which can be found here. Users can create an account and upload their personal information for a future appointment. They can also learn more about the vaccine being administered by the Florida Department of Health and have other frequently asked questions answered.

“This is something we have been developing, but wanted to get right,” said Polk County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Rick Wilson. “Relying on the proven technology we used to register Polk’s residents for CARES Act funding, we worked with the Florida Department of Health to develop an efficient online system to register the public for the COVID-19 vaccine.”

While the online portal is now open, that doesn’t mean the phone lines have closed. Those needing additional help, or who prefer to register by phone, can still call the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (863) 298-7500.

The center will be open for calls 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional weekend hours have also been added for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The center also will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18, which is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

