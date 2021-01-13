(CBS Local)- The NFL Playoffs have now reached the Divisional Round with eight teams vying for the right to play for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. With the game just weeks away, the preparations among fans have begun to watch the final game of the 2020 season. Here are the key points fans need to know for the game.

When Is Super Bowl LV?

The league’s 55th championship game will be played on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The traditional off week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl applies.

Where Can I Watch It?

This year’s Super Bowl will air on CBS Television Stations across the country. The broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the matchup. It’s the second time in the last three years that the network has broadcast the big game.

What Time is Kickoff?

Though it hasn’t been officially announced just yet, the kickoff will stay the same as it has been for the last several years now, 6:30 p.m. EST.

Who Is The Half-time Show Performer?

Three-time Grammy Award winning R&B artist The Weeknd is headlining this year’s half-time show. The show is a collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for the second consecutive year.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said in a statement when the announcement was made.

Will There Be Fans In Attendance?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the United States, there are questions about what the Super Bowl will look like this year in terms of fans in the stands. The league hasn’t officially announced what the capacity will be for the game as of yet but its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, told NFL Network in December that they will be following the same masking, social distancing and public health guidelines they followed throughout the regular season.

The three Florida teams, Jaguars, Buccaneers and Dolphins were among the Top 6 teams in average attendance this season, thanks to local guidelines that allowed for fans to attend games. The league has expressed a desire to have at least some vaccinated healthcare workers in attendance as a thank you to those who have worked tirelessly on the front lines during the pandemic. So, it would appear there will be fans in attendance, the question is more how many.