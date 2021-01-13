CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A nurse in Citrus County has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient multiple times.

On January 6th, 2021, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was contacted in reference to the alleged sexual assault of a patient

by a staff member at a local hospital. The victim told the responding deputy, on January 5th and 6th 2021, a registered nurse entered her hospital room on several separate occasions and engaged in sexual activity with her. The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Hiram Bonilla, of Tampa.

Detectives Dowling and Brown with the CCSO Special Victims Unit (SVU) responded to the hospital where they located evidence to support the victim’s claims. The detectives then made contact with Bonilla at his residence in Tampa. During an interview with officers, Bonilla confirmed that he had engaged in sexual acts with the victim.

After further interviews with the victim and witnesses, as well as consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Bonilla on January 11th, 2021.

Sheriff Mike Prendergast with the CCSO said, “The victim in this case placed her trust in the healthcare system. Bonilla not only violated that trust, but he took advantage of her in a time of need when he should have been providing care”.

On January 12, 2021, Bonilla was taken into custody by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in reference to the Citrus County warrant. He is currently being held at the Hillsborough County jail on two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery and one count of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation. His bond was set at $35,000.00 per the warrant.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, there are a wide variety of local, state, and national resources available to help you. To report a past assault, please contact the CCSO non-emergency line at (352) 249-2790. While your case is being investigated, CCSO’s knowledgeable Victim’s Advocates can connect you with local counseling and support groups. Victims can also contact the National Abuse Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

