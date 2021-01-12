NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI and Department of Justice provided an update Tuesday afternoon on their investigation into last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

They announced there have been 70 arrests so far and hundreds more are expected over the next few weeks.

Earlier in the day, the son of a Brooklyn judge was also taken into custody at his brother’s home in the borough and a Metro-North worker was arrested, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

The agencies said more than 170 case files have been opened and they’ve received more than 100,000 pieces of digital media related to last week’s violence in Washington D.C.

“We’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said.

Calling it a 24/7 operation, the FBI and DOJ continue to urge people to come forward with tips and expect hundreds more people to be charged.

“We’re looking at and treating this just like a significant international counterterrorism or counterintelligence operation,” Sherwin said.

As for intelligence prior to Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot, the Washington Post is reporting that an FBI report was issued internally warning of “war” at the Capitol.

“We had no indication information was linked to any specific person, but this was a matter of an online discussion,” FBI Washington Field Office ADIC Steven D’Antuono said.

The FBI said the information was shared with all levels of law enforcement.

As for any action taken, the agency said one person was arrested the night before, while others had travel disrupted.

Among those arrested Tuesday was 34-year-old Aaron Mostofsky of Brooklyn, a son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky.

Aaron Mostofsky was seen on cellphone video inside the Capitol wearing fur pelts and carrying a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield and a police officer’s bulletproof vest.

If convicted, theft of that government property could land him in prison for 10 years.

Aaron Mostofsky faced a federal judge Tuesday afternoon and was also charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede government activity.

Also Tuesday afternoon, Metro-North worker Will Pepe was arrested. He was seen in a photo at the Capitol. He had called into work sick that day and has since been suspended.

“Participation in the riot which resulted in deadly violence at the Capitol last week was abhorrent to the values of the MTA and New Yorkers, and those who attacked that symbol of American democracy disqualified themselves from working for the People of New York. Mr. Pepe is entitled to due process and was suspended last week as part of that process. We are cooperating with federal law enforcement agencies in their investigation and prosecution of those involved,” MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said in a statement.

Sen. Chuck Schumer added his voice to calls by some lawmakers for the FBI to add all of those who entered the Capitol last week to the “no fly” list.

“These individuals are a threat to the homeland as defined by the law,” Schumer said.

When asked about that, the FBI said it’s investigating.

Schumer also said lawmakers were receiving another briefing Tuesday afternoon on security for inauguration day.

A spokesperson for Judge Shlomo Mostofsky said he had “no comment” on his son’s arrest.

