PALM HARBOR, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The parents of 7-year-old twins in Florida have been arrested and charged with child neglect after authorities find the couple had routinely offered the underage babysitter of the twins alcohol and marijuana.

According to detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation began on December 29, 2020, after receiving information alleging 37-year-old Misty Mitchell-Thayer and her husband 38-year-old Adam Thayer were providing alcohol and marijuana to a 17-year-old female and her friends at their residence, located at 900 block of Winding Oaks Drive in Palm Harbor. The 17-year-old female is a babysitter for the Thayer’s 7-year-old twin children. Adam Thayer is currently the Dean of Students at Pinellas Academy for Math and Science which is a charter school and not a traditional public school under the daily control of the Pinellas County School Board.

Through their investigation, detectives learned the Thayers offered and provided alcoholic beverages and marijuana to the juvenile on approximately 30 to 40 occasions over the past two years, leaving her alone to care for their two young children while she was intoxicated. The juvenile babysat for the Thayers and consumed alcoholic beverage while the Thayers went out to local bars and consumed alcoholic beverages themselves. The Thayers would usually return home after midnight.

The juvenile informed detectives she consumed alcohol every time she babysat for the Thayer’s children (approximately 30-40 times) since she was 15-years-old, to the point she would be “pretty drunk” by having slurred speech and blurry vision. She informed detectives she would not have been able to appropriately care for the children in the event of an emergency due to her intoxication. The juvenile stated the children were 5-years-old when she began babysitting for them and she was intoxicated with alcohol provided by the Thayers while caring for the 5-year-olds.

The Thayers would allegedly allow the juvenile to drink several different types of alcoholic beverages, including vodka, whiskey and carbonated alcoholic drinks. On one occasion the Thayers poured the juvenile a glass of whiskey to drink before they left their home.

Detectives say in October 2020, the juvenile received a text message from Misty Mitchell-Thayer encouraging her to “Get drunk! Pass the f— out!” and “If you want to smoke Adam has weed there.”, while she was caring for the children alone. This and other text messages were recovered from the juvenile’s cell phone. Detectives also discovered on multiple occasions, the Thayers consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana with the juvenile after returning home intoxicated. Detectives determined the Thayers permitted her to invite underage friends over to drink alcohol and knowingly allowed them to drive impaired.

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, at approximately 5:50 p.m., detectives arrested Adam Thayer for two counts of Child Neglect. Misty Mitchell-Thayer will be arrested at a later date for two counts of Child Neglect. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as details emerge.

