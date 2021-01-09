TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – In case you’re one of the many doubting the accuracy of aging NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, take a look this video from a recent Bucs practice.

ESPN tweeted a video Saturday afternoon of the legend going three for three in a quarterback challenge.

RELATED: Washington vs. Buccaneers odds, line: NFL picks, 2021 Wild Card predictions from proven model on 119-77 roll

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to duke it out for a coveted NFL Wild Card spot in the playoffs tonight against the Division Champs, Washington Football Team at 8:15pm. This is the first playoff game for the Bucs since 2007.

Brady and the Bucs will reportedly have help from wide receiver, Mike Evans who was listed as a game-time decision due to a left knee injury sustained in Week 17. And according to a tweet from Barstool Sports, QB Taylor Heinicke is expected to start for Washington tonight in place of injured Alex Smith.

Alex Smith Is Inactive Tonight Against The Bucs. Let's Get It Now Heinicke! https://t.co/xXM1YEbGhU pic.twitter.com/Stp58RXdKH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2021

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:

• ‘They Took His Skull’, 2 Florida Men Arrested After Authorities Find 5 Human Skulls In Their Possession

• Nearly All Available Covid Vaccines Spoken For In Tampa Bay, Anxiously Awaiting Next Shipment

• “Get drunk! Pass the f— out!”: Text From Parent To Juvenile Babysitting 7-Year-Old Twins