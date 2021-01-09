TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On the two year anniversary of the murder of two people, Tampa Police have arrested one of the suspects and charged him with two counts of murder.

UPDATE: Only one day after the first suspect was arrested, a second suspect has been arrested. Saturday, January 9, after developing leads in the case and establishing probable cause, charged 21-year-old, Kelvin Reynoso in the offenses. Reynoso, who was already in Orient Road Jail on unrelated charges, has now been charged with two counts of Murder and one count of Armed Robbery.



On January 8, 2019, Tampa Police responded to the 8700 block of N. Tangerine Place for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Camaro that had crashed into a house. The driver, an adult White male, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The passenger, an adult Black female, was ejected from the car and was also found to have suffered gunshot wounds to her upper body. At the time, detectives worked to develop leads and

established probable cause in order to charge Garian Brown with the offenses.

Locating Brown was fruitless until Friday, when based on investigative leads, it was believed that Brown would be at 11112 US 41, Gibsonton, FL. Late Friday morning, Brown was seen pulling into the parking lot, exiting a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, and entering the building. Officers approached and took Brown into custody without incident. He was transported to Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County and charged him with two counts of Murder and one count of Armed Robbery.

This investigation is still active and will continue until all persons involved in the murders are identified. Anyone with information relating to this case is encouraged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813.231.6130, or, if they wish to remain anonymous – Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

