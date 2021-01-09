Hazlehurst, Ga. (CW 69 News at 10) — As a result of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) investigation into the death of Marcos Ramirez, 54, Douglas Wooten turned himself in to authorities and was booked in the Jeff Davis County Jail.

On January 4, the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of someone shot on Mark Hall Drive in Hazlehurst. The deputies found Ramirez, deceased with gunshot wounds. The GBI Medical examiner will conduct an autopsy of Ramirez’s body.

On January 5, the GBI arrested:

Kegan Bennett, 39, was arrested for felony murder, home invasion, and armed robbery

Denver Wooten, 18, was arrested for felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and cruelty to children

Verlyttia Ivory, 32, was arrested for felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and cruelty to children.

All were arrested in connection to the death of Marcos Ramirez.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Douglas Wooten is encouraged to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 375-6600. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

