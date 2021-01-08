NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The woman accused of assaulting a Black teenager at a SoHo hotel after falsely accusing him of stealing her phone has been arrested.

In an exclusive interview, she tells CBS This Morning’s Gayle King she could have handled the situation better.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, in that interview Miya Ponsetto said she considers herself a “super sweet person,” and that this one mistake doesn’t define her as a person.

But now she could be facing criminal charges.

“You are old enough to know better. So I will say, you’re 22,” King said.

“Enough. The hotel did have my phone. Stop, stop, stop. They did have my phone,” Ponsetto said.

The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California. In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021

That’s how the interview ended. How it began and throughout, there was arguably the same demeanor.

“Yeah, the footage shows me attacking his son of attacking him how yelling at him? Yes. Okay, I apologize. Can we move on?” Ponsetto said.

Through a video call, CBS This Morning’s Gayle King sat down in an exclusive interview with 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer hours before the California woman was arrested in her home state last night.

According to booking documents, she didn’t comply with officers so “deputies forcibly removed her from the vehicle and arrested her.”

She’s accused of attacking 14-year-old Keyon Harrold, Jr. and his father in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel in SoHo last month after falsely accusing the Black teen of stealing her cell phone. It was later found in an Uber.

“I was approaching the people who were exiting the hotel,” Ponsetto said. “How is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime context and that means what is the deeper, what is the deeper?”

“Yeah, it’s not. That’s not the problem. You have to at least understand your actions that day,” King said.

On Saturday, December 26, the woman in this video falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone. She then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location before police officers arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/qtZZWetBWH — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 31, 2020

Actions caught on hotel surveillance video and now has her behind bars, facing attempted robbery.

And after denying wrongdoing at first, she did apologize multiple times in the interview.

“I admit, yes, I could have approached the situation differently, or not have yelled at him to feel inferior way, way of hurting his feelings,” Ponsetto said.

But the Harrold family doesn’t want her apology. They want her arrested, saying in a statement:

“We pray it is not in vain and brings us one step closer to living in a world where a 14-year-old Black child can enjoy brunch with his father without the threat of being profiled, targeted, falsely accused, and physically attacked.”

Their full statement:

This is not about an apology from someone who until a few days ago was claiming she did nothing wrong, and in fact alleged Keyon Harrold Sr. had assaulted her. Someone who targeted a 14-year-old Black child because of the color of his skin. What it is about is significant, societal change. It’s about a system that condones and emboldens racial profiling and considers Black people guilty until proven innocent. A system, that exists and thrives because of institutions like the Arlo Hotel who enables the disturbing behavior of people like Miya Ponsetto, and instead of stopping the racist attack on our son, threw gasoline on the fire. Miya will be dealt with by law enforcement, and hopefully be charged with the assault of our child. We are not interested in what she has to say, in her feigning remorse, and we certainly will not provide her a public platform and audience to do as much. Our energy right now is directed at the healing of our son, and in bringing attention to the larger societal issues that led to the disgusting physical and verbal attack that continues to traumatize our family. This never should have happened. But the fact of the matter is, it did. We pray it is not in vain and brings us one step closer to living in a world where a 14-year-old Black child can enjoy brunch with his father without the threat of being profiled, targeted, falsely accused, and physically attacked.

Ponsetto has a prior record of public intoxication which happened at two different hotels last year.

Police say when it comes to this case, it will be up to a California judge if she will be extradited back to New York City, which could be as early as Friday.

Ponsetta argues her actions were not racially charged, saying she was visiting family in New York City and started to feel anxious when she couldn’t find her phone to navigate the city.

Earlier this week, NYPD detectives flew out to speak with her and get a statement. CBS2 has learned they helped coordinate the arrest, but California police carried it out.

Ponsetto, now dubbed “SoHo Karen,” is behind bars without bail and could face criminal charges.

On Wednesday, Ponsetto’s attorney told CBS2 the incident was not about race.

“She just wants the family to know that she didn’t notice or care or concern herself with the race, creed, nationality or religion of the other party,” her attorney said. “She thought that was her phone, and she thought someone else had it.”

