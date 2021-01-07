TAMPA, Fl. (CW69 News at 10) – A US District Judge sentenced Romney Christopher Ellis to almost 5 years for threats and stalking.

Ellis, 57, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was sentenced to 4 years and 10 months in federal prison for making threats and mailing a dead animal using United States Postal Service (USPS). According to court documents, Ellis harassed a victim in Hillsborough County for at least 4 years. Between 2012 and 2018 a Hillsborough County Judged issued Ellis multiple domestic violence injunctions. Ellis repeatedly violated these orders by stalking and threatening the victim. In 2013, he was convicted of aggravated stalking.

Ellis continued his harassment against the victim through text messages, photographs, and videos. He routinely made racially and sexually charged statements in the text messages, including sending sexually explicit images of himself to the victim and threatened that he would travel from Indiana to Florida to decapitate and set the victim on fire. Ellis used USPS to harass the victim, the victim’s family, and friends of the victim. One was a package containing a dead rat and a black rose.

In February 2020, authorities executed a search warrant for Ellis’s home and recovered a handwritten note of the names and addresses of the victim, and the victim’s family and friends.

The investigation showed that Ellis has had a history of repeatedly stalking and victimizing people in his life. People had obtained protective orders against Ellis because of his harassment, stalking, threats, and active violence. In court documents, it was reported that such acts dated back as early as 1993 and continued until his arrest in March of 2020.