FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick, Maryland-based marketing company has fired one of their employees after he was among the rioters photographed at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. The man was wearing his work badge at the event.

In a statement, the company said: “Navistar Direct Marketing was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar company badge was seen inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, during the security breach. After review of the photographic evidence the employee in question has been terminated for cause.”

“While we support all employee’s right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing,” the statement continued.

Nick Ellinger, who identifies himself as the Chief Brand Officer for @mooredmgroup on Twitter said the company is cooperating with authorities.

After review of the photographic evidence the employee in question has been terminated for cause. https://t.co/P8l7fT8ReZ. And we are cooperating with the authorities. — Nick Ellinger (@nickellinger) January 7, 2021

The FBI and DC Police are looking to identify the group of individuals who stormed the Capitol Wednesday.

So far 82 people were arrested, nine of whom are from Maryland.