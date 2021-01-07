Atlanta, Ga. (CW69 news at 10) – President Trump and Chairman David Shaefer’s legal team dismissed their election contests against Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

According to the president’s legal team their dismissal of the lawsuit was due to an ‘out of court settlement agreement’. Raffensperger deny these claims and state there was no such settlement agreement. “Rather than presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court and to cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases,” Raffensperger said.

Secretary Raffensperger sent a letter to Congress on Wednesday refuting claims made by the President. Congress has accepted Georgia’s slate of electors. Congressman Jody Hice was the only objector.

The President’s lawyers also voluntarily dismissed three other lawsuits against Raffensperger.