Colquitt County, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested and charged Amber Richter, 25, for providing prohibited items to an inmate and violation of oath of office.

She was booked into the Colquitt County Jail.

On Monday, January 4, 2021 Colquitt County Sheriff’s office requested GBI to investigate. Information received in the investigations revealed that Jailer Amber Richter brought prohibited contraband into the Colquitt County Jail and provided it to an inmate. This has said to have happened within the last two weeks.

This investigation is still active and when completed will be handed to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Any information concerning this investigation can be sent to the GBI Thomasville Field Office, 229-225-4090 or 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) and at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online. Also, by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.