Hillsborough County, Fla. (Jan. 4, 2021) – Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are still available to residents age 65 and older this week in Hillsborough County. The County, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, expanded the operational hours of its vaccine call center and will triple the number of call agents Tuesday to help residents in this category secure needed appointments.

Due to overwhelmingly high demand, the external online registration system and phone center experienced service interruptions throughout Monday as teams worked to mitigate the technical issues. At this time, all appointments MUST be made by phone. Online registration has been temporarily discontinued.

Appointments are mandatory for residents age 65 and older to get the first of two vaccine injections. Residents can make an appointment for the vaccination site most convenient for them. Appointments are available by calling (888) 755-2822.

There will be no vaccines for residents without appointments, and there is no waiting list.

The doses will be distributed at four vaccine distribution sites strategically located across the county beginning on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021.

This week’s schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626

Thursday, Jan. 7

University Mall (parking lot), 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612

Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Friday, Jan. 8

University Mall (parking lot)

Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds

Ed Radice Sports Complex

Saturday, Jan. 9

University Mall (parking lot)

Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds

These sites were chosen for their geographic diversity, available resources, and population density of residents age 65 and older. Details about access to the vaccine distribution sites will be given to residents upon appointment confirmation. Subsequent weeks’ schedules will be based on vaccine supply.

