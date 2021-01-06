LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lakers forward LeBron James has plenty of business dealings off the court and late Tuesday night he suggested on Twitter that he would like to add one more to that list: WNBA team owner.

James said that he is thinking about putting an ownership group together to buy the league’s Atlanta Dream franchise.

Included in the tweet was a photo of the team all wearing “Vote Warnock” shirts, part of the team’s efforts to get Georgians out to vote in yesterday’s runoff elections for the state’s two Senate seats.

https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1346690058066272256

Reverend Warnock’s opponent, Kelly Loeffler is a part-owner of the Dream. Loeffler drew the ire of the team and many of the league’s players when she was critical of the Black Lives Matter movement in July of last year. In protest of Loeffler’s comments, the team began wearing the “Vote Warnock” shirts before their games in the WNBA bubble over the summer and the league’s players union called for Loeffler’s ouster.

James’ tweet on Tuesday night came as Warnock’s lead over Loeffler in the runoff expanded to 50,000 votes as of Wednesday morning. CBS News has projected Warnock to win the election.