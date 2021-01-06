FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Today was the final push for Georgia voters deciding who will win the runoff election that will impact the entire country. It was also the moment of truth for U.S. Senate Candidates David Perdue, Jon Ossoff, Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock. The Public Service Commissioner seat is also up for grabs.

Fulton County voters at the C.T. Martin precinct said short lines and wait times and a lot of music made it easy to cast their ballots. “Civil rights leaders paved the way, and they put their life on the line for us, so it’s my right to vote,” said Thomas Catlett. “This is a great time, and a historic time. We’re just praying that we see a change, and going forward, that change keeps going,” said Simon Stone, another voter.

The Secretary of State’s office reported few issues across the state, after resolving a brief programming issue in Columbia County. They reported more than 300,000 outstanding absentee ballots as of the afternoon, and that number decreased throughout the evening.

Fulton County election workers received, processed and scanned absentee ballots at the Georgia World Congress Center. Observers watched the process, and some of them were not happy. “Honestly, we can’t observe anything, and that’s by design. The election laws are not being followed,” said Mary Coran, one of the monitors.

“We had a couple of monitors that felt like they should have had more access,” said Gabriel Sterling, the statewide voting system implementation manager. During an evening press conference, he said Republicans took the county to court, and a judge granted them more access. Election officials have also said some distance is required to protect confidential voter information.

Most of the polls closed at 7 p.m. Officials said it could take a couple of days to get the final results.