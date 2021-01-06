HAINES CITY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Haines City Police are searching for a Florida woman who faces multiple charges after she purposefully drove head-on into a garbage truck, causing her unrestrained child passenger to be injured on Monday morning.

UPDATE: January 6, 2021 @ 10:23am: According to Haines City Police, Ms. Studimire turned herself into authorities on Tuesday evening without incident. HCPD have provided an updated booking photo.

Original Report on January 5: Taquire Studimire, 34, faces charges of child abuse, tampering, reckless driving, hit and run and resisting arrest without violence.

Studimire drove her 2008 Honda Civic into the front of a garbage truck in the area of North 14th Street and Stuart Avenue in Haines City before 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The driver of the truck told police that he honked his horn in an attempt to avoid being hit, but to no avail. Studimire then exited the vehicle with a young child in her hand and told the driver that he was at fault for the crash.

Video recordings from the truck’s dash camera showed the child sitting unrestrained in the front and being thrown into the dash as the vehicles made contact. Studimire is then seen grabbing the child from the floorboard and immediately exiting the vehicle to confront the truck driver.

At no point was she ever seen taking time to examine the child for potential injury. After confronting the truck’s driver, she re-entered the vehicle and backed into traffic with the driver’s side door open, nearly striking another vehicle.

The child was later located at a daycare facility after suffering a head bruise and a swollen cheek. The child was transported to a hospital to be treated and to ensure that there were no other injuries. The child did not suffer any serious injuries.

There is a warrant for Studimire’s arrest. Officers made contact with Studimire by phone, but have yet to locate her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.

“The blatant disregard shown for this child is appalling,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “She proceeded to put others in danger with her carelessness and has taken no responsibility for her actions. Perhaps jail time is what she needs to mull it over. It is fortunate that no one was seriously hurt.”

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:

• Sarasota Police Searching For Additional Victims In Massage Therapist Investigation

• Federal Authorities Searching For Tampa Bay Area Man Wanted For Bank Fraud

• Fraudulent Eventbrite Site Charging Some Tampa Bay Seniors For Covid Vaccine Registration