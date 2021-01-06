HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Authorities are searching for a Tampa Bay area man that is wanted for multiple federal indictments related to bank fraud. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

According to authorities, from November 2016 to August 2019, Gregory Caliz deposited counterfeit checks into accounts in the Tampa Bay area then withdrew the money by using debit

cards and identification of another person.

Caliz is wanted on a federal indictment for 7 counts of Bank Fraud and 2 counts of Aggravated Identity Theft stemming from a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Caliz has ties to Hillsborough and Pasco Counties and may still be in the area.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the location and arrest of Gregory Caliz for this outstanding warrant. Anyone with any information regarding this fugitive and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

