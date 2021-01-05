MACON, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A convicted felon, arrested with multiple firearms, 105 bags of illegal drugs and equipment to manufacture pills, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alexander Brock Ray, 30, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on December 22, before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell.

Ray faces a maximum 40 years imprisonment and a minimum five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $5,000,000. Judge Treadwell scheduler sentencing for March 3, 2021.

U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies served Ray with an arrest warrant at his residence on August 16, 2018, for a Superior Court probation violation. In 2013, Ray was convicted of theft by receiving (firearm), carrying a concealed weapon and felony obstruction. They arrested Ray and officers found a shotgun, along with many pills and bags of suspected ecstasy. A search warrant was issued, and officers found two semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia and 4.6 pounds of suspected ecstasy, which was later found to contain methamphetamine. They found 11 stamps used to compress multicolored powder into heart and “Hello Kitty” shaped pills.