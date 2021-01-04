DULUTH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – In case you missed it, over the weekend, the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) arrested a suspect in the homicide that occurred at the Maddox apartment complex in Duluth on December 29, according to a statement from the GCPD.

GCPD and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) arrested Leslie Garcia-Juarez, 16, of Lilburn for the murder of Adaph Aimable, 22, of Duluth. She will be charged as an adult Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder. Investigators say they still believe this homicide to be domestic related.

GCPD received a shooting report just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29. When police arrived, they located a man inside an apartment with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe that a woman was possibly visiting the man just prior to the shooting. They report they are working to identify the woman and do not believe that this is a random incident.

