ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — During a press conference on December 30, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation unveiled what they discovered during an audit of over 15,000 Cobb County absentee ballot signatures.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had requested GBI’s assistance with the audit to look into accusations elections workers did not accurately match signatures before the June Primary Election.

“The results of that audit confirmed the accuracy of the initial determination of the Cobb County Election Department in all but two cases,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. That’s two cases out of the more than 15,000 random envelopes they audited on December 21 and 22. “Those two ballots were counted, and they should not have been,” he said. “The Cobb Elections Department should have notified those individuals.”

In those two cases, a voter’s spouse had signed the envelope, and another voter had signed theirs in the wrong place. Investigators also say there were no fraudulent absentee ballots. “The Cobb Board of Elections had a 99.99% accuracy rate in the absentee ballot oath envelopes that we audited,” Reynolds said.

Investigators explained the process and how they compared the signatures on a random set of envelopes with the ones in the voter registration system. “You’re comparing similarities in letter shapes, numbers, flourishes and the slant of the signatures,” said GBI Special Agent In Charge Bahan Rich.

The Secretary of State’s Office has said it will continue investigating any voter fraud claims. “We are following up on all of the affidavits that have been provided,” said the office’s chief investigator, Frances Watson.

The investigations continue as election workers brace for Georgia’s January 5th Runoff Election.