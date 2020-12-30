The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in the murder of seven-year-old Kennedy Maxie, according to an APD Statement.

Atlanta Police detectives secured arrest warrants for Daquan Reed, age 24, on charges of Felony Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Reckless Conduct. Investigators are actively working to arrest Reed.

On Monday, December 21, 2020 at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to Scottish Rite Hospital about a child shooting victim. At the hospital investigators spoke to the victim’s aunt who informed them she had been driving past Phipps Plaza when she heard several gunshots. The aunt continued to drive, and a short time later noticed that the victim was acting strangely. The aunt realized the child was shot and drove to the hospital where the victim was taken into surgery in critical condition. Homicide detectives took over the case and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the victim died of her injuries on December 26.

Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daquan Reed should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $15,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.