NEWTON, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Arlington Police Chief Cora Baker, 39, and charged her with three counts of Aggravated Assault following a Baker County Grand Jury indictment on December 3, 2020, according to a statement from the GBI.

She was booked into the Calhoun County Jail.

On March 5, 2019, Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade requested the GBI to investigate a domestic violence/aggravated assault incident involving Baker and Timothy Hatten. At the time of the incident, Baker was employed as a deputy by the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office. A Baker County Grand Jury also indicted Hatten for Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, and Battery (Family Violence). Hatten is currently in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections for an unrelated probation violation offense.

The GBI forwarded the investigation to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit where it will be prosecuted.