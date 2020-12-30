Fulton County, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) initiate an officer involved shooting investigation, according to a GBI statement.

The GBI says that preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:40 a.m. on December 29, members of the USMS attempted to serve an arrest warrant for a male subject wanted out of Douglas County, Nebraska for 1st Degree Felony Murder and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony.

Officers knocked on the front door and announced their presence at the residence. As an occupant of the residence opened the door, a man discharged a firearm towards officers. Two officers (one with the USMS and one with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office) returned fire, striking the man. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.