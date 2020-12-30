LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) officers found a kidnapped seven-month-old baby after a man stole the car in which she was sleeping, according to a statement from the GCPD.

GCPD received an emergency call early Monday evening from multiple people reporting a car stolen from the Midtown Tire parking lot at 4141 Sugarloaf Parkway with the young child inside.

The father of the child went inside the store and left the car running with the child inside. When he exited the store, he saw a Hispanic male sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The father confronted the male, who put the vehicle in reverse and began driving recklessly out of the parking lot. On the way out of the parking lot, the vehicle stuck a sign, another vehicle, and jumped the curb.

GCPD uniformed officers, along with Gwinnett County Sheriff’s (GCSO) deputies and the Aviation Unit saturated the area to look for the vehicle. An off-duty officer who heard the call also responded to the area and found the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot less than a mile from the original incident location. The seven-month-old child was still in her car seat unharmed.

Officers searched the area and located Joshua Rodriguez, 29, of Buford. Officers used video surveillance of the kidnapping to identify Rodriguez and arrest him.

GCPD charged Rodriquez with Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Hit and Run.