DULUTH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) have identified the homicide victim found Tuesday at the Maddox apartment complex in Duluth, according to a statement from the GCPD.

The victim is Adaph Aimable, 22, of Duluth. Investigators are continuing to work on the case and they say the motive appears domestic related.

GCPD received a shooting report just after 9:00 a.m.. When police arrived, they located a man inside an apartment with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe that a woman was possibly visiting the man just prior to the shooting. They report they are working to identify the woman and do not believe that this is a random incident.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

