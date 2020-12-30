LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - NOVEMBER 06: Election workers validate ballots at the Gwinnete County Elections Office on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in Lawrenceville, GA. With the surge in vote by mail/absentee ballots, analysts cautioned it could take days to count all the ballots, leading some states to initially look like victories for President Trump only to later shift towards democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is urging lawmakers to move away from the no-excuse absentee voting process passed 15 years ago.

“It’s just placed an incredible burden on the counties. They’re in effect running three elections: absentee, 16 days of early voting, and also Election Day,” Raffensperger said.

He’s hoping legislators will agree to photo IDs across the board, which he says the state has already done with its online portal. “I definitely want to make sure that we have photo ID for any form of voting we have in the State of Georgia,” he said.

Washington Secretary of State and Republican Kim Wyman visited Georgia this week to take a look at absentee ballot processing and to share advise from her state. She has run elections for 28 years.

“Washington State is actually a completely vote by mail state, so we have no polling places. We do have vote centers,” said Wyman. “We have a lot of security measures built in on the back end with signature checking and everything. Our voters really like and appreciate vote by mail, because it’s very accessible, they can vote when it’s convenient to them.”

Not all voters favor this process. “It will still be a point of contention for some of our voters, because they don’t like the outcome of the election,” she said.

Wyman also weighed in on President Donald Trump’s allegations of a rigged election and attacks on Georgia’s election process. “That really undermines voter confidence, and that part is very disappointing when I know that we have election officials from across the country that dedicate their careers and their professional lives to making sure our elections are accurate,” she said.

“At the end of the day, my job is to make sure, as Secretary of State, that we run honest elections that everyone can trust the results,” Raffensperger said. “We’re gonna make sure we have honest and fair elections in Georgia.”

As for the January 5 Runoff Election, Raffensperger’s message to voters is simple. “Get out and vote, if you haven’t already,” he said.

Early voting ends on December 31, 2020.

CORRECTION: Our report previously indicated the Secretary of State favors a vote by mail system. This article was corrected to indicate he is urging legislators to require photo IDs for all voting methods.