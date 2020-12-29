DULUTH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – In response to a report of a shooting at the Maddox apartment complex in Duluth, the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) found a man shot inside an apartment, according to a statement from the GCPD.

When police arrived, they located a man inside an apartment with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Currently, police say they don’t know the motive for the shooting. Investigators believe that a woman was possibly visiting the man just prior to the shooting. They report they are working to identify the woman and do not believe that this is a random incident.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 20-098812