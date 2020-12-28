PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) has identified the victim in Sunday morning’s homicide at a Home Towne Suites on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, according to a GCPD statement.

They identified the victim as Quantez Williams, 41, of College Park.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m., GCPD dispatched officers to a “person shot” call at the Home Towne Suites in Peachtree Corners. When officers arrived, they located a male victim inside a room in the 300 Building. The man died of his injuries.

Investigators say they believe that there were two men originally staying in the room. At some point, those men called a woman. She arrived at an unknown time. Earlier this morning, that woman called another man to the room. That man arrived with another woman.

An argument broke out, and one of the two original residents in the room shot the man. The suspects fled the room.

Currently GCPD does not know the motive for the murder. Homicide detectives are continuing to work the case and are urging anyone with information to come forward with tips.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 20-098332